Archbishop Averky: “humility and obedience to the Law of God”

.

“Instead of pleasing God and instead of the humility and obedience to the Law of God and the Holy Church commanded by Christ, there now flourishes as never before truly diabolical pride: self-love, conceit, self-glorification, self-exaltation, vanity which oozes out of every pore, and seeking after popularity and earthly glory. This all leads naturally to hatred, envy, malice, and uncontrollable hostility, leading at times to frenzy, instead of to the mutual love and goodwill commanded by the Gospel.”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev), Enemies Of Orthodoxy In The Modern World

.

.

.

.

.

.

.