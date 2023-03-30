Clement of Rome: “So the worthless rose up against the honoured”

“Every kind of honour and happiness was bestowed upon you , and then was fulfilled that which is written, ‘My beloved did eat and drink, and was enlarged and became fat, and kicked.’ Hence flowed emulation and envy, strife and sedition, persecution and disorder, war and captivity. So the worthless rose up against the honoured, those of no reputation against such as were renowned, the foolish against the wise, the young against those advanced in years.“

Clement of Rome, 1st letter of Clement to the Corinthians

