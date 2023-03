“American teenagers don’t need more work experience”

.

“My apologies to guidance counselors and career advisors everywhere, but American teenagers don’t need more work experience. They already have high school. Showing up at 8:15 every morning to sit in a room all day listening to people who are usually dumber than oneself is preparation enough for corporate life.”

Josiah Lippincott

Read more here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.