Photius the Great: “after the sin has been committed”

.

“When anyone goes into sin, his thoughts are is it were enchained and his vision is changed for the worse through that by means of which the evil one, instigating and flattering, weakens and darkens us. But after the sin has been committed he sets before our eyes what we have done and cruelly reveals that to which he has drawn us with much guile and, condeming the severity of the deed, endeavours by the same to draw the sinner into despair.”

St. Photius the Great, Amphilochius

.

.

.

.

.

.

.