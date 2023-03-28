Skip to content

John of Kronstadt: “If you see the fury and hear the howling of the tempest”

28 March 2023
“If you see the fury and hear the howling of the tempest, or read of shipwrecks, think of the storm of human passions causing daily groans and disturbance in the hearts of men, wrecking the spiritual ship of the soul or the ship of human society; and pray fervently to the Lord that He may subdue the tempest of sins, as He once subdued the tempest at sea by His word, and that He may root our passions from our hearts, and re-establish in them unceasing tranquility.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

