Seraphim Rose: “as if a door had opened from a dark room into the sunny street”

27 March 2023
“And suddenly there came a second, when somehow for the first time I saw (as if a door had opened from a dark room into the sunny street), and in the next second I already knew for sure that God exists and that God is the Jesus Christ of Orthodoxy, and not some other God. I call this moment the greatest miracle because this precise knowledge came to me not through reason (I know this for sure) but by some other way, and I am unable to explain this moment rationally ….”

Seraphim Rose, God’s Revelation to the Human Heart

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
