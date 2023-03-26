I know that my Redeemer lives

“For I know that my Redeemer lives, and that at the last he will stand upon the earth;

and after my skin has been thus destroyed, then in my flesh I shall see God,

whom I shall see on my side, and my eyes shall behold, and not another.” (Job 19: 25-27)

“I know that my Redeemer lives.” This is the great faith cry of Job. We all know something of the story of Job. His name is almost synonymous with one who suffers terrible tribulations and unbearable deprivation. But here from this prayer that rises from the midst of his suffering and misery, he gathers all the scattered resources of his trust and confidence in God.

We may never have to suffer to the extent that Job did, but where ever the pain and darkness of your life are, there is the place that we need our Redeemer to come to live in us. Where do you need to know that the risen Lord is alive and with you? Is it in your illness or physical discomfort? In your grieving for a lost loved one? In loneliness? In your awareness of your weakness? Take a moment to be aware of that place in your life where you need Christ the most. Jesus has only to be invited to come to life in your heart. All he asks is that you believe, as Job did, that He is there waiting for you.

“There is a cause for rejoicing here,” Peter says in his first letter (1 Peter, chapter 1). And what is the cause of our rejoicing? That we are raised from the dead along with Jesus, that death no longer has final power in our world.

We all fear death at times. Peter himself, we remember, denied his friend Jesus rather than face possible death along with Him. But Peter learned, as he said in his letter, not to fear death anymore. The proof that death has lost its power is that Jesus has risen from the dead. In time all the world will share in His victory over the grave: all created things and all those who believe. So we have nothing to fear. Our hope is rooted in Christ living now among us. We are already living that new life that will flower forth after our death into full bloom.

