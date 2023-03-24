“the Israelites fell into idolatry. While their words claimed that they were worshiping the Lord”

“Over 3,000 years ago, when the devil convinced the Israelites to worship the golden calf in the wilderness, he was sneaky about it. He knew the name they used for God, and he didn’t ask them to change it. He did not say, “Stop worshiping your god, and start praying to Baal, or to Molech, or to some other god.” Instead, he just convinced them to setup an idol which had no resemblance to God.

The devil let them keep the same word for God, and keep the same priesthood as they had before. He just had them setup a golden calf, and call the idol by God’s name. Aaron the high priest made a proclamation and said,

Tomorrow is a feast to the LORD!

This is the same sort of thing they would say in other situations, when they were actually worshiping the Lord correctly. The word “LORD” here is an English rendering of the Hebrew word “YHWH”, which is a proper name for God. In this particular case, the words did not change. The only thing that changed was the definition of a particular word. The word “LORD” had previously referred to the God who created the entire universe, and who had miraculously led Moses and the Israelites out of Egypt. But now, in this case, the word “LORD” was used in reference to the golden calf.

By changing the definition of one word, the Israelites fell into idolatry. While their words claimed that they were worshiping the Lord, in truth they were just worshiping a lifeless statue made of gold.”

[…]

“The devil has redefined the word “love” to mean its opposite. The powers of evil have convinced us that love has nothing to do with patience, personal responsibility, or self-sacrifice.

“Love” has thus become the new golden calf, the new idol, the new false god at whose feet the modern world has been commanded to bow.

We are fed a constant lie about what it means to “love”. And then the advocates of hell blithely remind us that “God is love”. By this linguistic slight of hand, they tell us that God is lust, God is selfishness, and that God is sodomy.”

