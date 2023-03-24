Seraphim Rose: “The whole idea of progress”
24 March 2023
.
“The whole idea of progress – that presence is based on the past, that future generations are going to improve our achievements, and that man will be always moving forward – obviously negate the idea of some absolute measure. Everything became relative, just like in Hume’s subjectivism. Man’s current criterion was left for future generations to improve it. After a while, people realized that this is philosophy of continuous change, continuous moving. Then, a soul became upset. It felt there is no peace, there is no safety.”
Hieromonk Seraphim Rose, Genesis, Creation, and Early Man: The Orthodox Christian Vision
