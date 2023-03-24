Skip to content

Seraphim Rose: “The whole idea of progress”

24 March 2023
tags: , , , ,

.

“The whole idea of progress – that presence is based on the past, that future generations are going to improve our achievements, and that man will be always moving forward – obviously negate the idea of some absolute measure. Everything became relative, just like in Hume’s subjectivism. Man’s current criterion was left for future generations to improve it. After a while, people realized that this is philosophy of continuous change, continuous moving. Then, a soul became upset. It felt there is no peace, there is no safety.”

Hieromonk Seraphim Rose, Genesis, Creation, and Early Man: The Orthodox Christian Vision

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: