Augustine of Hippo: “the world is like an oil press”

.

“Thus the world is like an oil press: under pressure. If you are the dregs of the oil you are carried away through the sewer; if you are the genuine oil you will remain in the vessel. But to be under pressure is inevitable. Observe the dregs, observe the oil. Pressure takes place ever in the world, as for instance, famine, war, want, inflation, indigence, mortality, rape, avarice; such are the pressures on the poor and the worry of the states: we have evidence of them….We have found men who grumble under these pressures and who say: “How bad are these Christian times!” …thus speak the dregs of the oil which run away through the sewer; their color is black because they blaspheme: they lack splendor. The oil has splendor. For here another sort of man is under the same pressure and friction which polishes him, for is it not the very same friction that refines him?“

St. Augustine of Hippo

