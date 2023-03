John of Kronstadt: “nothing that happens can happen without Him”

“nothing that happens can happen without Him, and everything has either received its being from Him, or happens by His will or His permission, by means of powers and faculties given by Him to His creatures and in everything that exists or is still happening, God is an all-powerful Master.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

