Bill Maher: “The tycoons of social media”

“The tycoons of social media have to stop pretending that they are friendly nerd-gods building a better world and admit they’re just tobacco farmers in T-shirts selling an addictive product to children.”

Bill Maher

There is a lot that I disagree with Bill Maher about, but sometimes he hits the nail squarely on the head.

