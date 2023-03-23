“And so we see the modern man replacing Christian man”

“One can already see in the writings of John Locke the foundation of totalitarian movements. Locke needed to develop a philosophical and theological justification for rebellion against monarchy. To do so, he knew that he needed to invent a new human nature and a new theory of consciousness—the tabula rasa, in which the conscience of the individual was the only reliable authority, not the Church, not monarchs, not tradition, but the individual conscience. Locke’s theories developed into the school of British liberalism, or the “Whig theory of history,” best summarized by Mathew Arnold’s famous dictum, “in each and every day, the world is getting better in each and every way.”

Lockean liberalism paved the way for totalitarianism. Suppose man really is a blank slate. Man, then, is no longer created with an innate desire for God, and for the Good. He has no innate concept of good and evil requiring Church teaching to refine and direct. If man is nothing but a blank slate, then it becomes quite easy for propagandists to write whatever they want on that slate. Christian man has been replaced with Pavlovian robots. Man’s natural desire for God has been thwarted by the Satanic temptation to see salvation in immanent and worldly things

And so we see the modern man replacing Christian man as someone, and something, who has the right and the moral duty to redefine and re-create himself as he sees fit. If he is miserable, then he can simply become something else. He can transgender himself. Or he can proclaim himself to be a furry animal, painting himself with the face of squirrel and walking around with a furry tail! And we are commanded to respect such insanity or face an inquisition that could result in social ostracism, loss of employment, even jail time.”

