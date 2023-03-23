“a Gnostic elite who will guide us into a future of perfection”

.

“Modern Gnostics believe that God messed up when He created us. Had we gotten there first, we would have done a much better job of it. Especially now that we have the benefit of a scientific approach to history and nature. But it’s not too late. We can bring about a new creation in which society and human nature are utterly transformed. Into what? Into our own image and likeness, or more specifically, in the image and likeness of people who know better. All we need to do is surrender our lives, our property, our freedom, our reason, our belief, our faith to a Gnostic elite who will guide us into a future of perfection that lies just beyond the historical horizon. In the so-called democratic societies, the process requires voting for these elites until you don’t need to vote anymore, i.e. all of the reactionary elements will have been defeated. In case you haven’t noticed, this is the agenda of the World Economic Forum.”

Read more here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.