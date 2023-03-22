Skip to content

Father Calciu: “whether God or the devil will reign in our hearts”

22 March 2023
tags: , , ,

“…in Pitesti [Romanian communist prison] there was a fight between the spirit of good and the spirit of evil. It was not just the persecution of a regime against some people… It was really the battle between God and the devil. In relation to this, I said in my sermons that the whole history of humanity is a fight between God and the devil, and that our heart is the battleground. But it is not dead ground; it is living ground, and it can decide the victory—whether God or the devil will reign in our hearts…”

Father George Calciu

Fr.George was a survivor of persecution by the communists in Romania. You can see more about that here.

