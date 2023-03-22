Clement of Rome: “begin to do all that pertains to holiness”

.

“So, being the portion of the Holy God, begin to do all that pertains to holiness, running away from evil words, unclean and shameful relations, drunkenness, passions and innovations, base lusts, defiled adulteries and overweening pride. For it is said: “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble” (I Pet. 5:5). So, let us unite ourselves to them to whom grace has been given by God. Let us put on oneness of mind, let us be humble, temperate, far from any cursing or evil speech, making ourselves righteous by deeds and not by words… Let our praise be from God, and not from ourselves. God hates those who praise themselves. Let the witness of our good deeds be given by others.”

St. Clement of Rome, Corinthians

.

.

.

.

.

.

.