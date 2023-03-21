Skip to content

Archbishop Averky: “this deceptive, fair-seeming exterior”

21 March 2023
“Under the cover of this deceptive, fair-seeming exterior, which is leading many into delusion, there is actually everywhere now taking place a most powerful hidden persecution against Christianity, appearing in the most various forms. This persecution is far more dangerous and terrible than the former open persecution, for it threatens a complete devastation of souls—spiritual death.”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev) 

Religious/Theological Reflections
