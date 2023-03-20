Gennadius of Constantinople: “speak truth in all things; and do not support a lie”
20 March 2023
.
“Adorn yourself with truth, try to speak truth in all things; and do not support a lie, no matter who asks you. If you speak the truth and someone gets mad at you, don’t be upset, but take comfort in the words of the Lord: Blessed are those who are persecuted for the sake of truth, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven (Matt. 5:10).”
St. Gennadius of Constantinople, The Golden Chain
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
No comments yet