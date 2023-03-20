Skip to content

“skin in the game”

20 March 2023
For Trump, the Manhattan indictment is a badge of honor, as are any other indictments that follow in the days to come. Trump, more than any other politician, is the personification of having “skin in the game.” Trump could have very easily lived out the twilight of his life in unfathomable wealth, already a global celebrity and icon. Instead, Trump not only ran for president, he did so pursuing a transformative agenda that directly challenges most powerful and evil forces in the country. For Trump, this decision was financially ruinous and destructive to his reputation. Now, precisely because he refused to back down or submit to the pain box, his very personal freedom is in the balance.”

Read more here.

Donald Trump is not a perfect man. Not by a long shot. But I am seeing more reasons to like him all the time.

