Nikon Vorobiev: “just where it is you stand”

“So far you have only read and heard about spiritual warfare, about tears and suffering of heart. God is allowing – you to discover from experience just where it is you stand. Will you be able to persevere and bear hardships without murmuring but thinking of the Lord, or will you begin com­plaining and then— what is worse— sink into despondency?”

Abbot Nikon Vorobiev, Letters to Spiritual Children

