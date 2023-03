Fr. Daniel Reehil: “Treat this Lent as if it is your last.”

“In this day and age a feel a very great urgency to have people come back to God, because I feel that we are the very edge of an abyss, that something’s coming.” […] “We’re on the verge of something big.”

Fr. Daniel Reehil

