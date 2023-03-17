Pray for the persecuted faithful of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church

“In our earlier statements, addressed to various international organizations, we repeatedly noted the enormous difficulties in the existence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which was caused by the constant attempts of the Ukrainian authorities to force believers of the UOC to change their confessional affiliation. Attempts to forcibly transfer believers to the denomination of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate and later to the denomination of the OCU (which was created by virtue of the Tomos of the Patriarchate of Constantinople) were accompanied by various offenses, including by civil servants, as well as state bodies. These case studies are described in more detail in our statements to the UNHRC during the relevant regular sessions of this body. In the course of such conflicts, there were facts of grave crimes committed against the believers of the UOC.

Among them it is worth highlighting the mass beating of believers of the UOC by law enforcement units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Katerynivka village, Ternopil region; armed seizures of the temple in Ptycha village, Rivne region; causing bodily harm to a number of parishioners and clerics of the UOC during other clashes. Of particular note is the fact that since 2015, local governments in different regions have adopted a variety of decisions containing discriminatory rhetoric in relation to the UOC. Those include decisions of regional, district and village councils demanding to ban the activities of the UOC, decisions on the forced transfer of property of the UOC to other persons, as well as a bill, eventually approved by the Parliament of Ukraine, which established an obligation to change the names of all religious organizations of the UOC by indicating in the names their affiliation to the aggressor state – the Russian Federation. It should also be noted that the state authorities at the central level blocked the possibility of making changes to the charters of the monasteries and dioceses of the UOC. As a result, over the past 3 years, the central structures of the UOC have not been able to legally appoint their leaders, even in the event of their death.”

Excerpt from a document submitted to the United Nations by Public Organization”Public Advocacy”, a non-governmental organization, on the arbitrary detentions and disappearances of clergy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church

You can read the whole document here

Here is a link to an excellent article on the Orthodox Reflections website.

Here is Dr.Steve Turley’s comment on what is happening.

