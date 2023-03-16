Elder Aimilianos: “the moment I become anxious about my health”

.

“Am I in good health? I will say: ‘Glory to God.’ Is my health poor? I will still say: ‘Glory to God.’ But the moment I become anxious about my health, wishing only to get better, running around to doctors, taking different kinds of medicines, traveling frantically to foreign countries for experimental procedures, I have lost God. I have become like a top spinning out of control.”

Elder Aimilianos of Simonopetra, in The Mystical Marriage

.

.

.

.

.

.

.