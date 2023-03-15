“Sometimes a disaster is so overwhelming that it shocks people out of their political corners and brings really big problems into focus.”
“How do you measure profits and stock prices against the value of people’s lives, against clean air, or clean water and soil? Can politicians really take money from big corporations and be expected to hold them accountable? And who is the government for anyway?”
Good questions.
It is the very height of hypocrisy for the government to bail out the Silicon Valley Bank that caters to woke billionaires while the people of East Palestine are left to suffer like this. Something has to change.
Maybe if East Palestine had more big donors to the Democratic party they would get the same treatment as the SVB and SBNY banks have.