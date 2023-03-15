Skip to content

“Sometimes a disaster is so overwhelming that it shocks people out of their political corners and brings really big problems into focus.”

15 March 2023
tags: , , , , , ,

.

“How do you measure profits and stock prices against the value of people’s lives, against clean air, or clean water and soil? Can politicians really take money from big corporations and be expected to hold them accountable? And who is the government for anyway?”

.

Good questions.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
2 Comments leave one →
  1. ctmiller8492 permalink
    15 March 2023 4:13 pm

    It is the very height of hypocrisy for the government to bail out the Silicon Valley Bank that caters to woke billionaires while the people of East Palestine are left to suffer like this. Something has to change.

    Reply
    • Tim Folke permalink
      15 March 2023 5:05 pm

      Maybe if East Palestine had more big donors to the Democratic party they would get the same treatment as the SVB and SBNY banks have.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: