“Society will have to change its attitude toward education”

.

“Education should always be about questioning and challenging even what is regarded as an axiomatic fact. It should train individuals to think and resolve problems. Students should be encouraged to be curious and skeptical while maintaining an open mind.

But in recent times, matters have deteriorated.

Corrupt educators see students as potential pawns in the left’s quest for permanence in power. Educational institutions have become a forum for indoctrination rather than enlightenment.

Students are brainwashed into believing ideas that have been postulated by the left. Those who reject these ideas are bigoted, ignorant, and the root of problems that plague humanity.

The young are typically vulnerable and impressionable, so they accept these ideas unconditionally and rapidly. Those who reject these ideas are the recipient of scorn and reprisals, hence hesitant skeptics remain quiet.

The result is an echo chamber of unconditional obedience, where even the slightest discord “triggers” students. The absence of any challenges or counter-perspectives means that all growth or instinct to innovate is destroyed.“

Rajan Laad, American Thinker

