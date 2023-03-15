Skip to content

Chrysostom: “they who live in wickedness and in luxury”

15 March 2023
“…but they who live in wickedness and in luxury are punished both in the life here and the life yonder. For even here they are harassed by the expectation of the coming penalty, as well as by the bad opinion in which they are held by all, and by the fact that by the very sin itself their soul is corrupted; and after their departure thither they endure insupportable penalties.”

Saint John Chrysostom, in On Wealth and Poverty

