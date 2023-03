Paisios of Mount Athos: “God takes each person at the very best time of his life”

“God takes each person at the very best time of his life, in a particular manner, in order to save his soul. If He sees that someone will improve, God will give him time to live. But if He sees that he’ll become worse, God takes him in order to save him.”

St. Paisios of Mount Athos, Spiritual Councils

