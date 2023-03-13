Gregory Palamas: “For signs were absolutely necessary”

.

“… once our Lord had shown Himself in many ways and on many occasions to be alive, not only did they all believe, but they preached everywhere: ‘Their sound is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world’ (Ps. 19:6 LXX; Rom. 10:18), ‘The Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following’ (Mk. 16:20). For signs were absolutely necessary until the word had been preached throughout the world. But if there had to be great signs to prove and confirm that the teaching was true, there had also to be signs, though not great ones, to show whether those who had received the word really believed. What signs do I mean? The witness of their deeds? How can we believe that someone has a truly divine, great, exalted, even heavenly understanding, such as godliness entails, if he clings to sordid actions and is engrossed in the earth and its concerns?”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

.

.

.

.

.

.

.