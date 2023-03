Thaddeus of Vitovnica: “meekness and humility”

.

“But a lay person can achieve a much higher level of spirituality in meekness and humility than one who has lived as a monk in celibacy all his life, yet has not striven to achieve perfection. He who does not pray has no use for a holy place or holy things.”

Elder Thaddeus of Vitovnica, Our Thoughts Determine Our Lives

