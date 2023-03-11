Skip to content

Fr. Chad Ripperger: “The elephant in the room”

11 March 2023
tags: , , , , ,

.

.

.

The liturgy to Baphomet, at the opening of the Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland, that Fr.Ripperger mentions, can be seen here.

.

.

The 1961 Papal Encyclical, Religiosorum Institutio, that Fr.Ripperger mentions, can be read here.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: