Seraphim of Sarov: “Beware of the spirit of despondency”

“It sometimes happens that a person in despondency thinks to himself that it would be easier for him to be destroyed, or to be without any feeling and consciousness, than to remain any longer in this unaccountably tormenting state of mind. One should try to get out of it as quickly as possible. Beware of the spirit of despondency, for it gives birth to every evil.

St. Seraphim of Sarov, A Spiritual Biography

