Met. Gregory of St. Petersburg: “our chief sin, the one to which you are disposed most of all”

“Especially make the resolution to keep faithful watch over the chief bad proclivity of your heart, the one that you most often detect in your­ self and that you find most pleasant. Then devise the most effective methods for avoiding whatever sins you committed and use these methods conscientiously. In particular, try to devise methods against your chief sin, the one to which you are disposed most of all.”

Metropolitan Gregory (Postnikov) of St. Petersburg, How to Live a Holy Life

