Irenei Steenberg: “a better, stronger witness in the world”

“firstly, we must refocus our vision on the Kingdom. Second­ly, we must redevelop in ourselves an awareness of our enemies: the devil and the demons. Thirdly, we must come to understand more directly the nature of the passions. Fourthly, we must con­tinually relearn the nature and practice of obedience. And fifthly, we must work to bear a better, stronger witness in the world.”

Bishop Irenei Steenberg. The Beginnings of a Life of Prayer

