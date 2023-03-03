Irenei Steenberg: “a better, stronger witness in the world”
3 March 2023
“firstly, we must refocus our vision on the Kingdom. Secondly, we must redevelop in ourselves an awareness of our enemies: the devil and the demons. Thirdly, we must come to understand more directly the nature of the passions. Fourthly, we must continually relearn the nature and practice of obedience. And fifthly, we must work to bear a better, stronger witness in the world.”
Bishop Irenei Steenberg. The Beginnings of a Life of Prayer
