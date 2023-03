John of Kronstadt: “the integrity of your soul”

“Watch yourselves—your passions especially—in your home life, where they appear freely, like moles in a safe place. Outside our own home, some of our passions are usually screened by other more decorous passions, whilst at home there is no possibility of driving away these black moles that undermine the integrity of your soul.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

