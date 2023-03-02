Skip to content

Archbishop Averky: “When a gentle word of persuasion has no effect”

2 March 2023
“When a gentle word of persuasion has no effect, when people are so steeped in evil that they do not yield to any admonishment and continue doing evil, a Christian cannot and should not take refuge in this teaching of the forgiveness of all, sit indifferently with his arms crossed, and apathetically watch as evil abuses good, as it increases and destroys people, his close ones.”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev), The Struggle for Virtue: Asceticism in a Modern Secular Society

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
