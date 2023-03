Nikon Vorobiev: “The best path is the middle path”

“If we get too upset over external difficulties, it’s a sign of little faith; if too upset over those internal, it’s a sign of pride.

Don’t demand from yourself more than you’re capable of. Hope on the mercy of God and not on your own virtues.

Don’t overload your body with labors. The best path is the middle path. A body too healthy and a body too weak are equally obstructive.“

Abbot Nikon Vorobiev

