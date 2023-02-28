Cardinal Sarah: “Man must make a choice”

.

“Man must make a choice: God or nothing, silence or noise”

[…]

“Noise is a deceptive, addictive, and false tranquilizer. The tragedy of our world is never better summed up than in the fury of senseless noise that stubbornly hates silence. This age detests the things that silence brings us to: encounter, wonder, and kneeling before God”

[…]

“Nestling in silence against the heart of God, with the open Bible over our head like the wings of the Holy Spirit, is still the best antidote, the one thing necessary to chase away from our interior territory all that is useless, superfluous, worldly, and even our own self”

[…]

“Without silence, God disappears in the noise. And this noise becomes all the more obsessive because God is absent. Unless the world rediscovers silence, it is lost. The earth then rushes into nothingness”

Cardinal Robert Sarah, The Power of Silence: Against the Dictatorship of Noise

