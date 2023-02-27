Tikhon of Zadonsk: “I was born to die. I die that I might live.”

“We see the water of a river flowing uninterruptedly and passing away, and all that floats on its surface, rubbish or beams of trees, all pass by. Christian! So does our life. . .I was an infant, and that time has gone. I was an adolescent, and that too has passed. I was a young man, and that too is far behind me. The strong and mature man that I was is no more. My hair turns white, I succumb to age, but that too passes; I approach the end and will go the way of all flesh. I was born to die. I die that I might live. Remember me, O Lord, in Thy Kingdom!“

St. Tikhon of Zadonsk

