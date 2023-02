Tikhon of Zadonsk: “Pride is darkness, but humility is light”

“When pride retreats from a man, humility begins to dwell in him, and the more pride is diminished, so much more does humility grow. The one gives way to the other as to its opposite. Darkness departs and light appears. Pride is darkness, but humility is light.”

St. Tikhon of Zadonsk, Journey to Heaven: Counsels on the Particular Duties of Every Christian

