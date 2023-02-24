Skip to content

“The king [King Charles III] has been taken in”

24 February 2023
tags: , , , , , , , ,

William Kite and Justin Walker have concerns about King Charles III, his support for “The Great Reset,” and the oath that he will take at his coronation in May. I am a long way from being an expert on the subject, but their complaints seem like something that should be treated with seriousness.

.

.

.

.


“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” Proverbs 29:2

.

.

https://hardwickalliance.org/

https://www.commonlawconstitution.org/

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: