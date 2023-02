Archbishop Averky: “parents and role models”

“Those parents and role models who do not lead children to Christ and do not teach them the Christian faith are committing a great sin. An even greater sin lies upon those who purposely push children away from the path of faith.

Archbishop Averky (Taushev), The Four Gospels: Commentary on the Holy Scriptures of the New Testament

