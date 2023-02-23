Thaddeus of Vitovnica: “Repentance is the renewal of life”

.

“We need repentance. You see, repentance is not only going to a priest and confessing. We must free ourselves from the obsession of thoughts. We fall many times during our life, and it is absolutely necessary to reveal everything [in Confession] to a priest who is a witness to our repentance.



Repentance is the renewal of life. This means we must free ourselves from all our negative traits and turn toward absolute good. No sin is unforgivable except the sin of unrepentance.”

Elder Thaddeus of Vitovnica, Our Thoughts Determine Our Lives

