Putin: “They are the ones who started this war, and we are using our forces to put a stop to it”

President Vladimir Putin’s speech to the Russian Federal Assembly this week in which he lays out the Russian point of view. He laid out how the action of The United States, NATO, The EU and other western powers has led the World to the crises that we are in. And he heaped scorn on what is, laughably, referred to as “the international rule based order”, and called for Russians to follow a better path. He decisively rejected the American Globalist project along with all of it’s baggage of sexual degeneracy.

.

.

.

“But the United States trying to refashion the international order to suit exclusively its own needs and selfish interests is unacceptable.

Now, they are using NATO to give us signals, which, in fact, is an ultimatum whereby Russia should, no questions asked, implement everything that it agreed to, including the New START Treaty, whereas they will do as they please. As if there is no connection between strategic offensive weapons and, say, the conflict in Ukraine or other hostile Western actions against our country. As if there are no vociferous claims about them seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on us. This is either the height of hypocrisy and cynicism, or the height of stupidity, but they are not idiots. They are not stupid after all. They want to inflict a strategic defeat on us and also to get to our nuclear sites.

In this regard, I am compelled to announce today that Russia is suspending its membership in the New START Treaty. To reiterate, we are not withdrawing from the Treaty, but rather suspending our participation. Before we come back to discussing this issue, we must have a clear idea of what NATO countries such as France or Great Britain have at stake, and how we will account for their strategic arsenals, that is, the Alliance’s combined offensive capabilities.”

Vladimir Putin

Complete text here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.