Paul Craig Roberts: “American people have no idea of their present danger”

“Putin has put Russian nuclear missiles on Combat Alert Status.

Ask yourself what kind of utterly stupid and irresponsible government in Washington would bring us to such a situation. Ask yourself what kind of imbeciles lead NATO countries who put their own countries’ survival at risk in order to please Washington. Ask yourself what kind of completely stupid leadership there is in Finland that can’t wait to jump into this dangerous situation by joining NATO.

I have warned consistently that the West’s involvement in Ukraine is leading to nuclear war. The low grade morons who comprise the “Russian expert community” have ignored me, as has the “official-narrative-only media.” US policymakers are Russophobic people, such as Amb. Michael McFaul, who approach a dangerous situation emotionally and are incapable of reason or responsible behavior.

The Russians have seen all this. They see that there is no intelligence anywhere in the Western leadership, just intent to break Russia. Putin has been patient through all of this–too patient as I have argued–looking for a spark of intelligence in the West. Finding none, he seems to be giving up hope. If he gives up hope, war is on its way.

The uninvolved, unaware, uninformed American people have no idea of their present danger. Their understanding is limited to their indoctrination: Russia Bad, Ukraine Good.”

Paul Craig Roberts

