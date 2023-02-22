Dionysius: “They did good to those wronging them”

“…whoever lives in the company of the good God must be as like Him as possible… Why was David, the father of God, loved by God? Because he was good, even to his enemies. ‘I have found a man after my own heart’ (I Sam. 13:14). So said the lover of good Who transcends good… Job was justified because he remained aloof from all wrongdoing (Job 42:10). Joseph took no revenge on the brothers who betrayed him (Gen. 45:5-15). Abel humbly and unsuspiciously followed the brother who was to kill him (Gen. 4:8). The word of God calls ‘good’ all these men who neither planned nor did evil things, whose goodness stood up against the evil of others, men who lived in conformity with God. They did good to those wronging them and extended to them their own abundant goodness so as to bring them gently around to behaving like them.”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite (Pseudo-Dionysius)

