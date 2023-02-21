Isaac the Syrian: “it is only by the help of grace”

“The more grace God gives to the man of faith, the more He reveals to him the abysses of evil in the world and in man. At the same time, He allows greater and greater temptations to assail him, that he may test the God-given power of grace and may feel and learn that it is only by the help of grace that he can overcome the ever more fearsome and scandalous temptations.”

St. Isaac the Syrian, Orthodox Faith and Life in Christ

