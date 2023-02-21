Archbishop Viganò”Adherence to globalism is not optional: it is the state religion”

“In reality, this religion is nothing more than a modern incarnation of the cult of Lucifer”

“It is no mystery that the ideologues of globalist thought are all indistinctly anti-Christian and anticlerical, significantly hostile to Christian morality, and ostentatiously opposed to the civilization and culture that the Gospel has shaped in two thousand years of history. Not only that: the inextinguishable hatred towards life and towards all that is the work of the Creator – from man to nature – reveals the attempt (almost successful, albeit delirious) to tamper with the order of Creation, to modify plants and animals, to change the very human DNA through bioengineering interventions, to deprive man of his individuality and his free will, making him controllable and even maneuverable through transhumanism.

At the bottom of all this, there is the hatred of God and envy for the supernatural fate that He has reserved for men by redeeming them from sin with the Sacrifice of the Cross of His Son.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

