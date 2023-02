“one who lets himself be carried away by pleasure”

.

“The eyes of pigs have a natural conformation which makes them turn towards the ground and they can never look up to Heaven, so is the soul of one who lets himself be carried away by pleasure. Once the soul is allowed to slip into the slough of enjoyment, she can no longer get out again.”

The Wisdom of the Desert Fathers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.