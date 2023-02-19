Skip to content

“The existence of the soul continues beyond the grave”

19 February 2023
Archimandrite Panteleimon (Nizhnik)

“The existence of the soul continues beyond the grave, and with the soul there continues all that to which the soul has become accustomed in its tem­poral life. The soul takes with it that frame of mind, those principles and tendencies which it used to have on earth. While the soul is connected with the body and forms one man with it, it is where the body is. But as soon as this union is dissolved, the location of the soul in recognizable space becomes impossible; any close connection of it to a place disappears, for location is necessary for the body, but not for the spirit.”

Father I. Vino­gradov, quoted in Eternal Mysteries Beyond the Grave- Archimandrite Panteleimon (Compiler)

