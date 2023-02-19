Skip to content

John Stott: “Persecution or opposition is a mark of every true Christian preacher”

19 February 2023
“Persecution or opposition is a mark of every true Christian preacher … The Old Testament prophets found it so, men like Amos, Jeremiah, Ezekiel and Daniel. So did the New Testament apostles. And down the centuries of the Christian church, until and including today, Christian preachers who refuse to distort or dilute the gospel of grace have had to suffer for their faithfulness. The good news of Christ crucified is still a ‘scandal’ (Greek, *skandalon”, stumbling-block), grievously offensive to the pride of men.”

John R.W. Stott

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
